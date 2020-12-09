Some office workers return and find joy in their cubicles: 'Ooh, a binder clip'

Ms. O’Connell says it was strange to walk in and see her calendar still read March. But she felt a rush at being able to use her whiteboard again and having plenty of desk space to spread out. After months of working with PDFs, Ms. O’Connell says she was especially tickled to use the office printer, enjoying the satisfying, tactile feel of putting pages into a binder and using a highlighter. “This is where I thrive and do my best work," she says.