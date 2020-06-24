Southern states scout for micro office spaces post covid

Since ‘work from home’ (WFH) has not been a runaway success, there is a growing clamour for ‘work-near-home’ solutions. The ideal work space must be much smaller than IT parks, with just 50-60 seats, and could even be a houseboat or resort. “Since the tourism sector is going to take some time to revive, they could function as premium office spaces for a while," said P.M. Sasi, CEO of state-owned IT Parks.