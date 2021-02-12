Spotify to allow employees to work from anywhere

Spotify to allow employees to work from anywhere1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 08:52 PM IST
Spotify Technology SA is introducing a "work from anywhere" policy for its employees, allowing them to work from office, home or any other location, the Swedish music streaming service said in a blog post .
Starting this summer the company will be offering flexibility to employees by introducing My Work Mode as well as flexibility when it comes to work location.
In 'My Work Mode' – employees will be able to work full time from home, from the office, or a combination of the two. The exact mix of home and office work mode is a decision each employee and their manager make together.
Location choices will also introduce more flexibility when it comes to what country and city each employee works from (with some limitations to address time zone difficulties, and regional entity laws in the initial rollout of this program). Here, our employees have the same “My Work Mode" flexibility, and if someone chooses a location that is not near a Spotify office, we will support them with a co-working space membership if they want to work from an office.
