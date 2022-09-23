Success at work is warped by your co-workers’ salaries

Success at work is warped by your co-workers’ salaries6 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 02:00 AM IST
There soon could be pay-transparency laws from Wall Street to Silicon Valley. What happens when you know more about what your colleagues make?
Like most people with regular jobs that don’t require wearing skates to work, professional hockey players had no idea how much money their colleagues made—until one morning in 1990 when a newspaper published the salary of everyone in the National Hockey League.