Success at work is warped by your co-workers’ salaries

The University of California’s employees had a similar response when they were shown how their salaries compared to the pay of their colleagues. The awareness had a negative effect on those who were underpaid relative to their peers but no effect on those who were paid well. In other words, these people already knew what they were paid, but what changed their minds was finding out what others were paid. The ones who learned they were paid less reported lower job satisfaction and a higher likelihood of seeking work elsewhere, according to a team of economists led by UC Berkeley professor David Card, last year’s Nobel Prize winner.

