Swiggy announces 4-day work week for employees in May

Food ordering platform Swiggy is offering a four-day work week to all its employees for the month of May citing growing covid-cases in the country that are affecting thousands of Indians daily.

“As a mark of respect for the efforts and the month that May can be with the Covid cases escalating, we want to offer a 4-day work week to all of you. Please decide the 4 days that each of you would work and utilize the extra day to take rest, take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends. As many of you are aware, we have put together a Covid task force and we can definitely do more with more hands on the deck. Hence, if any of you would like to volunteer and actively help on the break day, you’re welcome," Girish Menon, head of Human Resources at Swiggy said in an internal e-mail to employees on 1 May 2021.

The second wave has taken a toll on the emotional and mental well-being of Indians as scores are falling ill daily amid a record surge in cases.

Many are dealing with medical emergencies or helping close-knit friends and family.

Moreover, Swiggy has set up a pandemic support mechanism, and an emergency support team to assist employees during this crisis. The company is also planning vaccination coverage for all its employees and family members, and a vaccination time off, apart from offering hospitalization cover for employees and their family. Employees or their family members, who require quarantine spaces will be given access to temporary facilities with necessary nursing support, Swiggy said.

More companies are stepping up efforts to ensure employee well-being.

Glassware company Borosil Ltd announced last week that the family of employees who lose their lives to covid-19 will be given two years’ salary, and the cost of their children’s education will be borne by the company till graduation.

Swiggy also has an in-house app and an employee support hotline—that helps employees access hospital beds, ICUs, plasma and oxygen cylinders, ambulance support, and other emergency services through Swiggy’s network of partners, volunteers and healthcare providers.

