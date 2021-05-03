Swiggy announces 4-day work week for employees in May

“As a mark of respect for the efforts and the month that May can be with the Covid cases escalating, we want to offer a 4-day work week to all of you. Please decide the 4 days that each of you would work and utilize the extra day to take rest, take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends. As many of you are aware, we have put together a Covid task force and we can definitely do more with more hands on the deck. Hence, if any of you would like to volunteer and actively help on the break day, you’re welcome," Girish Menon, head of Human Resources at Swiggy said in an internal e-mail to employees on 1 May 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}