Talent management needs to be flexible amid work-from-home, say experts

One of the top concerns has been dealing with many traditional roles like supervisors and managers becoming irrelevant due to the nature of remote work. At the same time, the financial constraints faced by organisations as well the flexible work hours at hand has meant that organisations are increasingly considering gig workers and freelancers for non-permanent skill requirements. This is creating an ecosystem where instead of seeking extreme measures like rightsizing, employers are trying to find ways to utilise talent both internally and across industries.