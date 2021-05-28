The growing popularity of online gaming in India is spawning new business opportunities for talent management firms, influencer marketing agencies and game streaming platforms.

With professional gamers and content creators attracting millions of followers on YouTube and Instagram, marketing agencies are trying to groom them, develop their brand and pitch them to companies for paid collaborations that can garner fees in the range of ₹5 lakh to ₹50 lakh. Partnerships for over a year can go up to ₹1 crore.

A large number of gaming influencers, mostly aged between 18 and 30 years, are professional players of esports gaming titles such as Free Fire, Call of Duty, as well as strategy games like DOTA. They often stream their live matches on YouTube while interacting with fans through the comments section. A set of influencers are also content creators who share the latest updates on gaming titles and tournaments.

India is one of the top five mobile gaming markets in the world, with a 13% share of global game sessions, and is expected to add 40 million online gamers during 2020−22, making it lucrative for many businesses.

“Gaming influencers need the right kind of push in terms of branding and promotions, so that sponsorship opportunities come to them. We have decided to start collaborations with Bollywood and cricket celebrities to attract attention towards online gaming players," said Pranav Panpalia, an influencer-turned entrepreneur who founded influencer marketing platform OpraahFx.

He is working with 10 gaming influencers, including Total Gaming, MythPat, Techno Gamerz, SlayyPoint and Jatt Prabjot. In 2020, Panpalia launched OP Gaming to provide end-to-end gaming services and help companies launch games through influencer marketing.

“We work with gaming influencers to help them create brand-safe content, which is non-abusive and non-political in nature. We are on a constant hunt for young YouTuber gaming creators who have the potential to become big so that we can train them from a young age," Panpalia added.

The majority of brand deals for gaming influencers are coming from either gaming platforms such as Mobile Premier League or technology firms such as Asus, HP India, Lenskart, Vedantu and OnePlus. However, new categories such as fashion/lifestyle, video streaming, telecom, grooming and even food and beverages have started warming to gaming influencers with brands such as P&G-owned Gilette, Disney+Hotstar, Vodafone Idea and D2C beauty brand Mamaearth testing the waters.

In October, Reebok teamed up with the creators of the video game franchise Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to create an entirely new collection, including Assassin’s-branded footwear, apparel and accessories. In India, they worked with 23-year-old Mumbai-based gaming YouTuber Mithilesh Patankar—aka Mythpat—to promote the collection on Instagram.

While the primary fan base of gaming influencers is often GenZ aged between 13 and 24 years, pandemic-led lockdowns have also brought young professionals into the online gaming fold. “Engagement rates on the content of gaming influencers are also extremely high as compared to a lifestyle/comedy influencer. Gaming content is of longer duration ranging between 20 and 60 minutes, yet fans engage with it," said Abhishek Aggarwal, co-founder of Trinity Gaming, a talent management firm that manages 250 content creators in the gaming space.

Launched in November 2020, influencer marketing platform ClanConnect, which acts as a bridge between influencers (with over 1,000 follower base) and marketers, aims to help brands connect with small and upcoming gaming influencers across cities. The platform aims to help over 200 gaming content creators on its platform get discovered by brands.

“There are at least 500,000 creators (with 10,000 to 100,000 followers) across genres who are not discovered by brands and are not represented by any agencies. We provide them with tools for improving productivity, planning content and even raising invoices. This gives them an opportunity to convert their passion into a career opportunity," said Kunal Kishore Sinha, co-founder, ClanConnect.

A bunch of game streaming platforms such as Loco and Rooter are also helping new gaming talent to be discovered and to gain followers. Rooter, for instance, launched a game streaming feature in March 2020 and now boasts close to 8 million monthly active users witnessing 100,000 daily game streams. It broke the monopoly of YouTube, which has the top gaming streamers with millions of subscribers.

“Looking at their success, a lot of online gamers have become streamers. YouTube does not pay gamers with a small subscriber base, but we do. Anyone who can stream for 50 hours on Rooter qualifies for our creator programme. They are trained, given tools and paid as per their performance and engagement rates. The programme is monetized through brand deals. We have 30,000 such good streamers, and our goal is to hit one million streamers in 12 months," said Piyush Kumar, founder and CEO, Rooter Sports.

