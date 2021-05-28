Talent managers venture into gaming arena to groom stars

“Looking at their success, a lot of online gamers have become streamers. YouTube does not pay gamers with a small subscriber base, but we do. Anyone who can stream for 50 hours on Rooter qualifies for our creator programme. They are trained, given tools and paid as per their performance and engagement rates. The programme is monetized through brand deals. We have 30,000 such good streamers, and our goal is to hit one million streamers in 12 months," said Piyush Kumar, founder and CEO, Rooter Sports.