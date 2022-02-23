B2B gig marketplace Taskmo has noticed a 3x surge in women participating for Gig jobs in the second half of 2021 compared to the earlier months.

"...in a month- around 10,000 to 12,000 women apply for tasks on the platform, whereas before six months, it was only 200-4000 women participant," said the company on Wednesday.

Taskmo helps companies outsource on-ground, operational tasks to distributed gig workers in ‘pay-based-task’ modules and hires gig workers in hourly, monthly, and full-time roles in ‘pay-per-hire’ basis.

"This exponential increase can be attributed to the awareness and convenience that the Gig industry offers to their participants. Women candidates, who had applied at Taskmo are mainly preferred for job roles such as – Customer support, Content monitoring & moderation, Tele-sales, Audits & Surveys" said Prashant Janadri, co-founder, Taskmo

According to Taskmo's study, around 50 % of women who registered with the company were from urban areas or Tier 1 cities, around 30 % belonged to Tier 2 cities and close to 20% were from Tier 3 cities. "This change in the demography of women workers is highly remarkable as in the pre-pandemic times, 70-75% of women workers were from Tier 1 cities alone," said the B2B marketplace.

A majority of the women workers come from Tier 1 cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Some of the firm's recruiters include Jiomart, Zomato, Amazon, SBI, Byjus, Swiggy. Ola, Uber, Grofers, Meesho, Rapido, Bounce, Zepto, Wakefit.

