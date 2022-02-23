Taskmo sees a 3x surge in women workers in Gig jobs

According to Taskmo's study, around 50 % of women who registered with the company were from urban areas or Tier 1 cities, around 30 % belonged to Tier 2 cities and close to 20% were from Tier 3 cities. "This change in the demography of women workers is highly remarkable as in the pre-pandemic times, 70-75% of women workers were from Tier 1 cities alone," said the B2B marketplace.