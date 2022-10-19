Tata Motors hires more ITI, class 12 graduates under govt’s Kaushalya scheme2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 11:41 PM IST
- The automaker has 14,000 temporary staff, almost double the 8,000 ITI pass outs and class 12 graduates
Tata Motors, India’s third largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has started recruiting more school-leavers and graduates from industrial training colleges rather than hiring temporary workers for its factories, betting on their record of staying on the job after receiving training.