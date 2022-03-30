This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
TCS Digital Hiring Program 2022: Candidates should have minimum aggregate (all subjects in all semesters) marks of 70% or 7 CGPA in the highest qualification
IT major Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) has announced that it will hire freshers from various streams which include BE / B.Tech / ME / M.Tech / MCA / M.Sc. from the year of passing 2022. The last day to register for the TCS Digital Hiring 2022 is 2 April. The IT firm also announced that the dates test will be announced soon and after the announcement of the test results the dates of the interview will also be announced.
TCS Digital Hiring for Batch of 2022: How to apply
Logon to the TCS Next Step Portal.
Register and complete the application form on TCS NextStep portal. Status of your application should be ‘Application Received’ or above.
Scenario A. If you are a registered user, kindly login and proceed to complete the application form.
Scenario B. If you are a new user, kindly click on ‘Register Now’, then choose the category as “IT" and proceed to fill out your details. After that, submit your application form.
Upon submission you would be prompted to the “Apply for Drive" screen. Click on Apply.
In the Track Your Application menu, the status should be updated as “Applied for Drive".
Test Eligibility
Percentage: Candidates should have minimum aggregate (all subjects in all semesters) marks of 70% or 7 CGPA in the highest qualification and 60% or 6 CGPA in each of Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examination.
Highest Qualification: Candidates should have completed the course in the stipulated course duration (i.e., no extended education).
Backlogs/Arrears/ATKT: Candidates should not have any backlogs
Gap/Break in Education: It is mandatory to declare gaps in education if any. Overall academic gap should not exceed 24 months until highest qualification. Relevant document proof, as applicable, will be checked for gaps in education.
Course Types: Only Full-Time courses will be considered (Part-Time / Correspondence courses will not be considered). Candidates who have completed their Secondary and/or Senior Secondary course from NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) are also eligible to apply if the other courses are Full-Time.
Work Experience: Candidates with prior work experience of up to 2 years are eligible to apply.
Age: Candidates should be of 18 to 28 years of age to participate
Courses and Discipline: UG/PG Engineering Courses from B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E. / M.Tech. / MCA / M.Sc. / MS / Integrated BS-MS / Integrated B.Tech.-M.Tech. / Integrated B.E.-M.E. from any specialization offered by a recognized university/college will be considered. Students from the batch of 2022 can only apply for this hiring drive
