IT major Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) has announced that it will hire freshers from various streams which include BE / B.Tech / ME / M.Tech / MCA / M.Sc. from the year of passing 2022. The last day to register for the TCS Digital Hiring 2022 is 2 April. The IT firm also announced that the dates test will be announced soon and after the announcement of the test results the dates of the interview will also be announced.

