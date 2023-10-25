TCS gets Maharashtra labour ministry notice over complaint of delayed onboarding of lateral recruits: Report

Information technology (IT) major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been issued a notice by the ministry of labour and employment of Maharashtra over a complaint of delayed onboarding of “200 lateral recruits", a report by Moneycontrol said on Wednesday.

The labour department has issued the notice to TCS officials to meet department officials and discuss the matter on November 2 at the Pune labour department office.

“Joint meeting of management regarding redressal of grievances/settlement on 02/11/2023 in the morning / 12.00 noon. in the presence of the undersigned at the office at the above address and you should be present at the said meeting in person or through an authorised representative with the appropriate documents," said the report quoting the Marathi-translated notice issued by the Maharashtra labour ministry.

In July, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) had filed a complaint with the Union labour ministry raising the issue of the “delayed onboarding of over 200 lateral recruits by TCS", the report also said. Later, the complaint was transferred to the Maharashtra government.

In the complaint, NITES had highlighted that professionals, with varying experience levels have been awaiting onboarding.

The IT employees union had urged the labour ministry to intervene in this matter and issue specific directions to Tata Consultancy Services.

“These employees, who possess varying levels of experience ranging from 1.8 to up to 15 years, are now left jobless and without any source of income," the complaint said.

NITES president Harpreet Singh Saluja alleged that the number of candidates impacted by onboarding delay has reached 2,000, said the report.

Recently, TCS had said that the company will go slow on hiring as it seeks to improve utilisation of its existing talent pool.

The “lateral recruits" were hired between January and April this year, and on July 10 many had received emails stating that their joining dates were getting pushed to October.

