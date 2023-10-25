TCS gets Maharashtra labour ministry notice over complaint of delayed onboarding of lateral recruits: Report
The labour department has issued the notice to TCS officials to meet department officials and discuss the matter on November 2 at the Pune labour department office
Information technology (IT) major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been issued a notice by the ministry of labour and employment of Maharashtra over a complaint of delayed onboarding of “200 lateral recruits", a report by Moneycontrol said on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message