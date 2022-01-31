Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched ‘TCS iON Career Edge’. It is a free 15-day career preparedness course that has been designed with the intent to equip the youth of today with core employability skills to take on the future, according to the company's website.

Covering key behavioural & communication skills and foundational skills in Accounting, IT and Artificial Intelligence, the learning in TCS iON Career Edge - Young Professional is delivered over 14 modules.

Each module is of 1-2 hours duration with aids comprising videos, presentations, reading material, recorded webinars by TCS experts and end-of-module self-assessments that make it relevant and aligned to industry. The course has an end-of-course assessment that evaluates learners' understanding of concepts and if the course objectives are met, with the learner receiving a personalised certificate on successful completion.

Course Syllabus: This course comprises the following modules

DAY 1: Communicate to Impress

Enhance your verbal and non-verbal communication skills

DAY 2: Deliver Presentations with Impact

Learn how to prepare and make engaging and effective presentations

DAY 3: Develop Soft Skills for the Workplace

Know the importance of soft skills to achieve better results

DAY 4: Gain Guidance from Career Gurus

Receive strategic insights from TCS business experts to make a head start in your career

DAY 5: Write a Winning Resume and Cover Letter

Understand how to create a strong resume and cover letter

DAY 6: Stay Ahead in Group Discussions

Know why group discussions are conducted and learn to participate actively

DAY 7: Ace Corporate Interviews

Understand how to attend and excel in corporate interviews

DAY 8: Learn Corporate Etiquette

Learn common business etiquette followed in a corporate setting

DAY 9: Write Effective Emails

Craft a professional email with impactful content and a strong subject line

DAY 10: Learn Corporate Telephone Etiquette

Understand etiquette to be followed during a work related telecall

DAY 11: Understand Accounting Fundamentals

Understand the principles and concepts of accounting with an overview of financial statements

DAY 12: Gain Foundational Skills in IT

Develop your foundational IT skills by listening to TCS tech experts

DAY 13: Understand Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Part 1

(Source: NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning))

Understand the history and definition of AI and the different approaches to AI

DAY 14: Understand Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Part 2

(Source: NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning))

Understand what are agents specifically intelligent agents and rational agents, the concept of bounded rationality and various agent architectures

DAY 15: Assessment

