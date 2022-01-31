2 min read.Updated: 31 Jan 2022, 04:22 PM ISTLivemint
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched ‘TCS iON Career Edge’. It is a free 15-day career preparedness course that has been designed with the intent to equip the youth of today with core employability skills to take on the future, according to the company's website.
Covering key behavioural & communication skills and foundational skills in Accounting, IT and Artificial Intelligence, the learning in TCS iON Career Edge - Young Professional is delivered over 14 modules.
Each module is of 1-2 hours duration with aids comprising videos, presentations, reading material, recorded webinars by TCS experts and end-of-module self-assessments that make it relevant and aligned to industry. The course has an end-of-course assessment that evaluates learners' understanding of concepts and if the course objectives are met, with the learner receiving a personalised certificate on successful completion.
Course Syllabus: This course comprises the following modules
DAY 1: Communicate to Impress
Enhance your verbal and non-verbal communication skills
DAY 2: Deliver Presentations with Impact
Learn how to prepare and make engaging and effective presentations