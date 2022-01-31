TCS launches Career Edge - Young Professional program for freshers. Details here

Each module is of 1-2 hours duration with aids comprising videos, presentations, reading material, recorded webinars by TCS experts and end-of-module self-assessments that make it relevant and aligned to industry. The course has an end-of-course assessment that evaluates learners' understanding of concepts and if the course objectives are met, with the learner receiving a personalised certificate on successful completion.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}