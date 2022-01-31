TCS launches Career Edge - Young Professional program for freshers. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Each module is of 1-2 hours duration with aids comprising videos, presentations, reading material, recorded webinars by TCS experts and end-of-module self-assessments that make it relevant and aligned to industry, according to the IT firm.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched ‘TCS iON Career Edge’. It is a free 15-day career preparedness course that has been designed with the intent to equip the youth of today with core employability skills to take on the future, according to the company's website.
Covering key behavioural & communication skills and foundational skills in Accounting, IT and Artificial Intelligence, the learning in TCS iON Career Edge - Young Professional is delivered over 14 modules.
Each module is of 1-2 hours duration with aids comprising videos, presentations, reading material, recorded webinars by TCS experts and end-of-module self-assessments that make it relevant and aligned to industry. The course has an end-of-course assessment that evaluates learners' understanding of concepts and if the course objectives are met, with the learner receiving a personalised certificate on successful completion.
Course Syllabus: This course comprises the following modules
DAY 1: Communicate to Impress
Enhance your verbal and non-verbal communication skills
DAY 2: Deliver Presentations with Impact
Learn how to prepare and make engaging and effective presentations
DAY 3: Develop Soft Skills for the Workplace
Know the importance of soft skills to achieve better results
DAY 4: Gain Guidance from Career Gurus
Receive strategic insights from TCS business experts to make a head start in your career
DAY 5: Write a Winning Resume and Cover Letter
Understand how to create a strong resume and cover letter
DAY 6: Stay Ahead in Group Discussions
Know why group discussions are conducted and learn to participate actively
DAY 7: Ace Corporate Interviews
Understand how to attend and excel in corporate interviews
DAY 8: Learn Corporate Etiquette
Learn common business etiquette followed in a corporate setting
DAY 9: Write Effective Emails
Craft a professional email with impactful content and a strong subject line
DAY 10: Learn Corporate Telephone Etiquette
Understand etiquette to be followed during a work related telecall
DAY 11: Understand Accounting Fundamentals
Understand the principles and concepts of accounting with an overview of financial statements
DAY 12: Gain Foundational Skills in IT
Develop your foundational IT skills by listening to TCS tech experts
DAY 13: Understand Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Part 1
(Source: NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning))
Understand the history and definition of AI and the different approaches to AI
DAY 14: Understand Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Part 2
(Source: NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning))
Understand what are agents specifically intelligent agents and rational agents, the concept of bounded rationality and various agent architectures
DAY 15: Assessment
