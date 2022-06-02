TCS' new work policy: The 3E model of hybrid work culture explained

TCS' new work policy:: The future shift is going to be a Hybrid model with the flexibility to work from anywhere. This evolution of workplace and working style is not just a short-term change but a revolution to the new world
IT firm Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) has shared a perspective on how the hybrid model of work will pan out in the coming days.
In an article titled,"To the future of work from anywhere", the authors stressed on 3E model which is Embrace, Enable and Empower. According to the authors of the article, the future shift is going to be a Hybrid model with the flexibility to work from anywhere. This evolution of workplace and working style is not just a short-term change but a revolution to the new world. The 3E model of Embrace-Enable-Empower provides an overall approach to step forward to the new paradigm shift. The new-age working population holds power and they need a healthy environment to thrive and succeed
The article state that the first step is to embrace it with a fresh perspective. As an individual, our ability to unwire and rewire the brain is important. The state of resistance and frustration is counterproductive and reduces energy levels. One of the most common challenges of working remotely or from home is an environmental distraction. House chores, Child Schooling, Pets care etc. are major responsibilities. Moreover, with no clear separation or boundary between Work and Home, it is highly possible to get into an “Always Online" mode. This requires some constructive thinking and prioritization of “Living holistically" over “Eat Work Sleep".
Enable:
The article further states that while an individual might be ready to embrace, what is an equally important question to ask is, whether our organization is ready to Enable the right ecosystem" to“Work from Anywhere"? The organisations must ensure a balance of work and recreation, there are several activities that can be done by the organization to reduce stress and bring joyfulness at work.
Empower:
The third 'E' is that of the empowerment of the employees as personal and professional lives merge in the space of our homes, both organizations and individuals need to be empowered in new ways to work from anywhere.
Socio-Technical solutions are needed to bridge the individual and organizational contexts. Flexibility to choose the option o work from office, home or shared spaces would be important to reduce the stress on individuals when normalizing remote work. Staying focused and productive in a home environment that brings multiple demands for attention is challenging.
Self-discipline both in being productive and in maintaining wellbeing becomes important.