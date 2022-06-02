TCS' new work policy: The 3E model of hybrid work culture explained

In an article titled,"To the future of work from anywhere", the authors stressed on 3E model which is Embrace, Enable and Empower. According to the authors of the article, the future shift is going to be a Hybrid model with the flexibility to work from anywhere. This evolution of workplace and working style is not just a short-term change but a revolution to the new world. The 3E model of Embrace-Enable-Empower provides an overall approach to step forward to the new paradigm shift. The new-age working population holds power and they need a healthy environment to thrive and succeed