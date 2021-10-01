TCS to HDFC Bank: These companies are ending work from home soon

As India's vaccination drive continues its upward trajectory and with coronavirus cases on the decline, the corporate world is gearing to bring back its employees to its desks.

Since the pandemic started in March 2020, many companies were quick to adopt to Work from Home (WFH) scenario and have been quite successful in doing so.

From IT majors Infosys, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to banks like HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, many companies are planning to ask their employees to return back to offices. Some companies are leaving the choice of returning to offices to employees.

However, majority of India Inc firms are seeing to it that staff are double vaccinated before pressing ahead with the plans.

TCS, which employs over 500,000 people, has already announced its plans to call majority (around 70-80%) of employees to the office by the end of the year or beginning of 2021. The IT major will implement its ambitious 25-25 model, where 25% of the staff will work from home and the rest will completely work from home from 2025.

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, in a recent interview to Economic Times has said, the return of staff to office desks will depend on how the third wave pans out.

Following suit, other IT firms like Wipro and Infosys have made their intent clear on work from office plans. Earlier this month, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji tweeted about how the firm is implementing its coronavirus protocols at its offices.

Apart from the IT giants, financial groups like Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and YES Bank have all indicated that they will end the work from home facility.

HDFC's managing director has recently said, all its offices are working at 100% manpower in line with the directives issued by the respective state governments. This was reported in ET.

FMCG major Marico has also announced a hybrid model of working for its India employees starting October, wherein a majority of the employees will work from the office at a "reduced but defined frequency".

