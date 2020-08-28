Tech companies adapt collaborative culture to remote work

Software development and other forms of information technology work certainly can be performed remotely, and there are some tech companies that have been entirely remote for years. Nonetheless, the culture of the software business often has valued physical workplaces, known for stand-up meetings, pairs of people working side-by-side, and walls covered with sticky notes to keep small teams on track. Break rooms with recreational equipment and well-stocked pantries often are part of this “agile" culture, too.