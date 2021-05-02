Subscribe
Tech firms tweak work tools to grapple with 'digital exhaustion'

Tech firms tweak work tools to grapple with ‘digital exhaustion’

Premium
Photo: Getty
4 min read . 02 May 2021 ANN-MARIE ALCÁNTARA, The Wall Street Journal

  • Workplace experts say it’s a start, but the new features don’t fully address the burnout and isolation of at-home workers

Big tech companies—Microsoft Corp., Adobe Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google among them—are adding new twists to their work tools to fight Zoom fatigue and general burnout as working from home stretches into a second year for millions of people.

Microsoft, for example, has introduced a setting in its Outlook email and calendar to prevent back-to-back video meetings by automatically carving out breaks in between. The downtime can be programmed for 5, 10 or 15 minutes, for example, and can be set by an individual or organization.

