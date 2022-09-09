Tech firms will focus on sustainable cost structures: TeamLease Services

In IT services firms, manpower makes up 70% of the costs. TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra have seen their employee expenses shoot up as high attrition continued to plague them in the June-ended quarter. On average, wage costs as a share of revenue rose from 54.3% in the March-ended quarter to 55.2% in the June quarter. The hiring frenzy of the last four quarters, multiple counters, higher than usual increments, out-of-turn promotions were acceptable until now .