Tech Mahindra to start COVID-19 vaccination drive for employees, their families

Employees walk past singage Tech Mahindra Ltd. outside one of the company's office buildings in the Electronic City area of Bengaluru, India, on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Employees walk past singage Tech Mahindra Ltd. outside one of the company's office buildings in the Electronic City area of Bengaluru, India, on Friday, March 5, 2021. Activity in India�s dominant services sector�expanded�at its quickest pace in a year in February, helped by an increase in new orders and optimism generated by a roll-out of vaccines to fight the pandemic, a survey showed Wednesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
 Updated: 14 Apr 2021, 10:38 PM IST PTI

  • Tech Mahindra will cover the cost of vaccination for all its associates and further plan to extend the benefit to its third-party employees as well, the statement said

NEW DELHI : IT company Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced that it will start an exclusive Covid-19 vaccination drive for its employees and dependent family members from April 15 in the national capital.

Tech Mahindra has partnered with Fortis Healthcare to initiate the first phase of the drive.

"At Tech Mahindra, well-being of our associates is a foremost priority for us, and this vaccination drive further reiterates our belief in 'Wellness before Business'. In addition to implementing all safety protocols, the vaccination drive in partnership with Fortis Healthcare will thereby enable us to keep our associates and their loved ones safe," Harshvendra Soin, global chief people officer and head – marketing, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

Tech Mahindra will cover the cost of vaccination for all its associates and further plan to extend the benefit to its third-party employees as well, the statement said.

