Tech Mahindra to start COVID-19 vaccination drive for employees, their families

"At Tech Mahindra, well-being of our associates is a foremost priority for us, and this vaccination drive further reiterates our belief in 'Wellness before Business'. In addition to implementing all safety protocols, the vaccination drive in partnership with Fortis Healthcare will thereby enable us to keep our associates and their loved ones safe," Harshvendra Soin, global chief people officer and head – marketing, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.