From personal habits to digital needs, a lot has changed for us in a post-covid world where we are still trying to minimize person-to-person contact. But, as businesses accelerated their digital transformation journeys, the security of data and systems posed to be a major challenge. According to estimates, digital attacks increased 100-fold over the past year.

A hybrid work model is here to stay, and technology needs to be leveraged to drive this change and ensure efficiency, agility and security of organizations and also control employee fatigue in an age where a lot of time is being spent on collaborative platforms.

The sixth episode of the panel discussion, Virtual workplace 2.0, ‘Secure Digital Transformation–Unlocking growth with strong and agile Digital Foundation’, powered by Livemint and Tata Communications, brings together business leaders to discuss how the power of technology can be harnessed to power growth and secure organizations.

The traditional enterprise architecture is no longer relevant. The need of the hour is a solutions approach to the issues that prop up, with security embedded right at the start and not just bolted on later. The digital transformation needs to be agile and, at the same time, stable too. “The main driving factors that are needed to be successful in this new paradigm are customer experience, end-user experience and achieving business results at a cost which is affordable. To make the traditional enterprise architecture relevant, we need to focus on four fundamental pillars— compute, network, collaboration and security," said Srinivasa Rao P., global MSS lead (pre-sales), Tata Communications.

While trying to establish a strong digital foundation, there are many roadblocks along the way, especially for an industry like construction and real estate, where projects are spread far and wide, and even basic GSM connectivity is a major issue. This leaves little scope for an upgrade to new-age technologies like cloud computing. “Attracting talent that can go digital is a very tough task for an industry like ours. Construction and real estate infrastructure as an industry is the least invested into IT, and would typically invest about 0.1% of revenues towards IT as against a BFSI firm that would invest upwards of 5%," said Subrahmanya Gupta Boda, head-IT and digital, Brigade Group.

The whole world is moving towards ‘Internet First’, whether it is homes or businesses. But, this basic infrastructure, which forms the foundation for the digital transformation of any organization, is lacking. This is where the real game-changing will happen.

“Today, the biggest limiting factor to digitalization is infrastructure, not paying capacity or anything else. For instance, if you want to get a 1 Gbps connection today at your home in Nariman point or in the heart of Malabar Hill, you cannot get it. I think it’s time things should change," said Ankush Tiwari, global head of Digital Services, Quest Global Technologies Ltd.

With cyberattacks becoming rampant, security has become a dominant feature in adoption to cloud computing and prove to be disastrous for tech-led organizations. With remote work becoming the new norm, organizations are resorting to digital-first strategies to secure the virtual workspace.

“Digital attacks have become 100-fold and phishing attacks by about 70% in the last year with a change in working circumstances after the covid-19 pandemic. Most of these attacks target the end-users, which is easier as the end-points have moved out of the perimeter, and even data is easier to access. We have put multiple layers of security—like preventive controls, digital controls," said Priya Kaduri, chief technology officer and vice-president, cybersecurity services, Happiest Minds.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.