Tech needs to be leveraged to shape the hybrid work model

While trying to establish a strong digital foundation, there are many roadblocks along the way, especially for an industry like construction and real estate, where projects are spread far and wide, and even basic GSM connectivity is a major issue. This leaves little scope for an upgrade to new-age technologies like cloud computing. “Attracting talent that can go digital is a very tough task for an industry like ours. Construction and real estate infrastructure as an industry is the least invested into IT, and would typically invest about 0.1% of revenues towards IT as against a BFSI firm that would invest upwards of 5%," said Subrahmanya Gupta Boda, head-IT and digital, Brigade Group.