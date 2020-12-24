Tech talent diversity took on new urgency in 2020

Chief information officers in 2020 helped introduce or bolster initiatives to increase the ranks of minorities and women on their technology teams, as well as programs designed to retain and advance those underrepresented groups.

Also, in a year in which the police killing of George Floyd prompted many companies to address racial disparities internally and across American society, CIOs took steps to educate themselves about race and bias.

“While we’ve always talked about [diversity, equity and inclusion]," the killing of Mr. Floyd was “a real wake-up call," said Maya Leibman, chief information officer at American Airlines Inc., one of 45 information technology executives who responded via email to CIO Journal’s annual end-of-year questionnaire, which surveyed them on diversity and other topics.

“Enough talk, time for action," she said.

Among its diversity initiatives this year, the airline’s IT department honored job offers to students at historically Black colleges and universities—or HBCUs—extended before the pandemic, even amid hiring freezes and furloughs elsewhere across the company. Ms. Leibman was also among a group of executives at American who read the book “White Fragility" by diversity consultant Robin DiAngelo, which explores sensitivity among white people regarding conversations about race.

Despite years of efforts by companies to hire and advance minorities and women in their tech workforces, diversity and inclusion remain a challenge. Black people accounted for about 7.8% of those employed in core IT occupations across all industry sectors in the U.S. in 2019, according to an analysis by IT trade group CompTIA based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Hispanic or Latino people made up about 7.3% that year.

The figures helped fuel renewed criticism in June that the tech sector wasn’t doing enough fast enough to improve diversity, particularly for Black people.

“Racism, inequality and discrimination are unequivocally wrong. Yet we continue to see them in society and in the tech industry," said Suresh Kumar, global chief technology officer and chief development officer at Walmart Inc. “We can change this and I believe in turning talk into action."

Target Corp. and Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. are among companies that unveiled or expanded programs this year aimed at attracting and developing diverse tech talent, despite remote-work conditions.

Target’s tech team in October, for instance, launched a partnership with racial equity nonprofit Dream Corps that aims to recruit more Black and Latino tech workers through a skills and training boot camp at the retailer, said Target CIO Mike McNamara.

Nationwide’s tech team this year started a four-year partnership with Central State University, an HBCU, to support its computer science, mathematics and management information systems programs. That builds on an existing relationship Nationwide has with Winston-Salem State University, another HBCU, said Jim Fowler, the company’s chief technology officer.

Matt Carey, CIO at The Home Depot Inc., said his department continues to invest in programs to attract talent from HBCUs as well as nontraditional paths to tech careers. In one program, which trains employees to become software developers in 16 weeks, company instructors teach classes at local HBCUs, he said, adding “These relationships intend to foster paths to internships and ultimately careers within the technology space."

Cisco Systems Inc.’s IT organization in June launched a task force focused on recruiting and developing diverse talent, said Jacqui Guichelaar, group chief information officer at the network-equipment company.

New efforts also target women in technology. The tech arm of insurance company Travelers Cos. said it joined this summer with nonprofit group Girls Who Code to host a virtual immersion program for 32 high-school students.

Mojgan Lefebvre, chief technology and operations officer for Travelers, said the team also started a professional network called EmpowHER+, which is focused on advancing the careers of women in the department. She said “+" indicates “the importance of allies," referring to people who support an underrepresented group but aren’t members.

Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of global technology company Hitachi Ltd., is working on recruiting more women for IT jobs, CIO Tim Langley-Hawthorne said. For instance, he said, 24% of his information security employees are women, an area “where it has historically been hard to achieve even this mix."

Still, women only account for about 18% of Hitachi Vantara’s global IT staff, Mr. Langley-Hawthorne said, short of the goal of 25% he set when he became CIO in January. Across all industries women make up 25.3% of IT jobs, according to CompTIA. “We’re not starting out from a great place, but I believe if you don’t put formal measurement around goals like this, you will never get there," Mr. Langley-Hawthorne said.

IT executives in 2020 also looked beyond group and companywide initiatives to educate themselves on issues around race and bias.

Carol Juel, CIO at consumer financial services company Synchrony, said she completed the American Bar Association’s “21-Day Racial Equity Habit-Building Challenge," which she heard about through a “Week of Solidarity" in June following the killings of Mr. Floyd and other unarmed Black people this year. That “challenged me to step out of my comfort zone, become more informed on racial literacy, and develop a deeper understanding of the historical context of current events," Ms. Juel said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via