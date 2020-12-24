Tech talent diversity took on new urgency in 2020

Tech talent diversity took on new urgency in 20204 min read . 12:05 AM IST
‘Enough talk,’ says Maya Leibman, chief information officer at American Airlines
Chief information officers in 2020 helped introduce or bolster initiatives to increase the ranks of minorities and women on their technology teams, as well as programs designed to retain and advance those underrepresented groups.
Also, in a year in which the police killing of George Floyd prompted many companies to address racial disparities internally and across American society, CIOs took steps to educate themselves about race and bias.
