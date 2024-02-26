Industry
Tech workers had a gloomy year; will things get better?
Summary
- Last week, Nasscom said that the country’s technology industry is expected to grow 3.8%, the slowest full-year growth, to $253.9 billion in the year ending March.
Mumbai and Bengaluru: Headcount at India’s top 10 IT firms employing a combined two million people fell by 76,572 last year, as companies retrenched workers in the face of a slowdown.
