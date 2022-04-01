The past two years of worries and webcams haven’t been kind to Lawrence Carroll—or his hair.

“I’ve always had a nice head of hair," says Mr. Carroll, a 36-year-old father and public relations executive in Los Angeles. “But there have been moments through Zoom meetings where I’ve looked at myself, like, ‘Dude, you look like,’"…well, you get the idea.

For those facing male-pattern baldness, the pandemic both accelerated and accentuated the progression, some dermatologists say. The last thing men with fragile strands needed was extra anxiety and countless hours of inspecting their own images on video calls.

Mr. Carroll says he sometimes fixates on what he has dubbed “the landing strip"—a linear section in the middle of his scalp that isn’t as densely populated as it once was. He accepts that certain styles he sported as a younger man, including dreadlocks and an Afro, are out of the question. But seeing gaps in his current high-and-tight hairdo sets him off.

“I’ve had—God bless her—probably five Britney Spears moments over the last two years," he says, referring to times when he, like the pop star, buzzed everything off.

Of all the havoc wrought by the Covid-19 era, hair loss is hardly the most alarming, unless you’re the one watching a favorite physical feature disappear. Like the biblical Samson, who lost his strength when shorn, many men feel sapped of their mojo as their manes fall out.

Women, too, can experience hair loss and its attendant insecurities. Alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes the body to attack its own hair follicles, vaulted into the lexicon this week when actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony. The comedian had made Jada Pinkett Smith, Mr. Smith’s wife who has alopecia and a shaved head, the butt of a “G.I. Jane" joke.

The blow to a person’s confidence can be especially painful now, as offices reopen and in-person business gatherings resume. Seeing colleagues for the first time in months or years can mean making a debut with an expanded forehead—cruelly juxtaposed against the slimmer waistlines and toned arms that certain co-workers sculpted while working from home.

Some men have decided they will call themselves out and be done with it.

“​​Hello network," David Ma wrote recently on LinkedIn. “I have an important professional update."

Mr. Ma, a 31-year-old operations specialist at a San Francisco tech company, went on to announce that he now has “a receding hairline and an age that starts with a 3." He also posted a new profile picture, swapping out a 7-year-old photo that showed him with fuller hair.

He told me he had dabbled with various shampoos, pills and drops—pretty much everything but a toupee—in an effort to preserve his youthful appearance. Still, he is coming out of the pandemic a few follicles short of what he had before.

His social media post was less about pre-empting anyone else’s remarks than it was about coming to grips with his own aging.

“The image I would like to have of myself is my 25-year-old self," he told me. “It’s not true anymore."

Balding isn’t all bad. It can lead others to perceive a man as more experienced and competent, and it doesn’t necessarily reduce attractiveness. People magazine named smooth-skulled Dwayne Johnson the “sexiest man alive" in 2016 and described Sean Connery as “older, balder and better," when bestowing the same honor in 1989.

Then again, few of us are as buff as The Rock or as suave as James Bond. And the list of “sexiest" winners has always been dominated by hair Hall-of-Famers like Brad Pitt, Richard Gere and Matthew McConaughey.

Pandemic stress has taken a well-documented toll on people’s hair, among other body parts. Some Covid-19 patients experience “shedding," and even those who have never contracted the virus can develop bald spots just by living through the layoffs, quarantines and other traumas of the past two years, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

Men seldom admit to being as invested in hair as women, but Paul Webb, a 33-year-old software developer in California, explains the vainglorious significance of a guy’s ‘do as candidly as anyone I’ve met.

“Hair is super important to men," Mr. Webb says. “If you’re feeling like life sucks, you get a haircut. There’s more pep in your step. You’re just, like, ‘Yeah, I’m the man. I look good.’ It’s very simple."

Simple, that is, until the hair stops growing.

Mr. Webb changed jobs right as offices closed and decided to try a new look: He took a flat razor to his head and grew a billowy beard that rivals the whiskers of hirsute NBA superstar James Harden.

As Mr. Webb tells it, shaving his dome was an act of defiance against nature: “You take the power in your own hands and just be, like, ‘I’m going to do this before you do it for me.’"

I’m a bit jealous of his boldness.

I’ve been thinning at the corners for a few years, and family history suggests I’m more vulnerable to future erosion than coastal Florida in the face of climate change. By the summer of 2020, when it was clear I wouldn’t be going back to an office anytime soon, I figured the time was right to Bic it and find out whether my head shape is cool enough to rock a Bruce Willis—and grow it back if not.

My wife vetoed that idea. So much for the chance to buzz and deal with the consequences in pandemic seclusion.

Other men have used the pandemic to confront their hair loss in different ways.

“I can handle going bald gracefully," says Travis Chambers, the 33-year-old founder of Chamber Media in Lehi, Utah. “I can’t handle the island situation, where your hair thins in the middle but there’s a little patch in the front."

Having decamped to Idaho, Mr. Chambers last year underwent a seven-hour surgery in which 3,000 follicles were transplanted from the back of his head to the top of his scalp.

Back in the office recently, he says his co-workers knew something was different about his appearance. But they had been apart long enough that they couldn’t figure out what.

“I got so many compliments, and it was mostly, ‘Hey, did you put on some muscle?’ ‘Did you lose some weight?’"

Mr. Chambers says he laughed and fessed up.

