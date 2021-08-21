In a sprawling food processing plant on the outskirts of Nashville, Jon Matthews is expected to be everywhere. He oversees one million pounds of produce that flow into the plant daily to be sliced and separated into salads and sandwiches.

For months, Mr. Matthews’s employer, produce giant Taylor Farms, has been engaged in an all-hands effort to cajole its 22,000 employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, offering on-site vaccination clinics and cash incentives. The company founder, Bruce Taylor, recorded a public-service announcement that plays in the hallways, employees said.

Mr. Matthews, 50, is among the many unpersuaded. The inventory supervisor is uncomfortable with the novel technology behind the vaccines and remains unconvinced it will protect him from infection, particularly in light of the Delta variant, which appears to break through faster than earlier strains.

“Thirty percent of me says it might be the smart thing to do," Mr. Matthews said.

Mr. Taylor, his boss, has no such doubts. “I believe the vaccine is a miracle," he said. “Why wouldn’t we take advantage of it?"

An impasse over vaccinations is bedeviling the corporate world. On one side are employers and employees eager to see their co-workers be vaccinated, both out of health concerns and to head off the risk of an outbreak that slows production or shutters a workplace. On the other are workers who see it as their right to decide when and if to vaccinate.

Some large companies, including Walmart Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Tyson Foods Inc. have imposed vaccine mandates. But the balance of power isn’t necessarily with every employer. Taylor’s 14 U.S. plants, which supply restaurants such as Taco Bell Corp. and grocers like Whole Foods Market, are already short some 1,500 employees. The tight labor market means that Mr. Taylor and others must be careful not to alienate workers who might go elsewhere.

“As much as I’d like to say it’s 100% required, I don’t want to lose 10% of my workforce," Mr. Taylor said.

Navigating the disparate attitudes around vaccinations is a tricky challenge for Taylor Farms, one of the world’s largest fresh vegetable producers. When a Covid-19 surge in Rhode Island last year sidelined half of the company’s employees in a local plant, Taylor Farms was forced to quickly reroute processing of deli items and cut fruit to other states.

With the help of a local union, the company has achieved a nearly 90% vaccination rate across its main Salinas, Calif., facilities, where workers run machines that cut, wash, and package raw vegetables such as broccoli and lettuce under brands including Earthbound Organic. Just over half of Taylor Farms workers in Florida and Texas have opted-in to the vaccine. Eleven company employees have died from Covid-19, the company says.

Tens of thousands of meatpacking and food-processing workers have been exposed, infected or killed by coronavirus, according to labor union estimates.

Eric Garcia, who works the graveyard shift inspecting salad greens in one of the company’s Salinas processing plants, said he’s confident of his ability to remain healthy even if he becomes infected. He’s wary of potential side effects from the vaccine.

Mr. Garcia, 28, said he wears a mask while he works. While he values his job, he would consider quitting if Taylor Farms mandated vaccinations. “I don’t feel I need it," he said.

Taylor Farms began preparing for vaccinations earlier this year, as virus cases surged in Yuma, Ariz., during the peak of the winter growing season. In March, Arizona’s governor dispatched the National Guard to help vaccinate hundreds of regional farmworkers at Taylor Farms’ Yuma plant before many workers migrated north to California for the summer.

Over the subsequent three months, Salinas Valley farmworkers lined up for shots at sites including Monterey County’s rodeo and fairgrounds. For some temporary guest workers, recruited each year from Mexico to harvest produce in California’s fields, the vaccination stations were their first stop after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, said Mark Borman, a Taylor Farms executive tapped as the company’s Covid chief. Many foreign-born workers treated access to the shot as a perk, Mr. Borman said.

Enedina De La Torre, a salad-machine operator for Taylor Farms in Salinas, volunteered to take a break from regular duties to spread the gospel about Covid and the vaccines. Ms. De La Torre, 34, handed out informational fliers to workers in surrounding fields and food plants, and talked up the vaccine during lunch breaks in various facilities.

Ms. De La Torre said she received the vaccine as soon as she became eligible. Working in a large, densely populated plant, she said the shot was critical to protecting herself and her children, one of whom has asthma. Though she was heartened by the quick uptake of vaccines earlier this year, she has lately grown frustrated by those she cannot persuade.

“I’m an essential worker, I have to go out to work every day," she said.

In Dallas, where some 1,500 Taylor Farms employees process vegetables, the company’s vaccine rollout met with immediate resistance. Around 56% of those employees have chosen to be vaccinated, below the 66% statewide average, per state statistics.

In what marked its ninth Dallas vaccination clinic this week, Taylor Farms offered a raffle of prizes including tickets to a pair of Dallas Cowboys football games.

Brian Thure, regional president for Kentucky and Tennessee, said workers under his purview had myriad explanations for their reluctance. Some express concern about potential side effects related to fertility (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence that vaccination causes such problems). Others object to the vaccine on religious grounds or are skeptical of its emergency regulatory approval.

Still others are generally disinclined to follow public-health recommendations from Washington, D.C., or cite difficulties scheduling vaccination appointments after working long hours, according to the company.

Mr. Thure, a former National Football League lineman, has tried with mixed success to personalize the issue. He openly discusses his experience contracting coronavirus roughly a year ago. Over the past four months, the Kentucky and Tennessee plants have each hosted three vaccination clinics and offered $100 bonuses to employees who receive the shot, as well as paid leave for those who choose to be vaccinated elsewhere. As an internal advertisement, Mr. Thure and his senior staff photocopied their own vaccination cards.

In Tennessee, a fourth on-site vaccination clinic this week saw the highest turnout yet, Mr. Thure said. Visiting nurses ran out of doses after administering 54 shots, mostly first rounds.

Companywide, young men have been the most reluctant to be vaccinated, Mr. Borman said.

Taylor Farms is in no position to impose a mandate. On average, the company has raised its hourly wage by 18% in the past year and a half, with particularly steep raises in competitive labor markets including Florida, Tennessee and Texas. Wages in one location increased 42%, the company said.

The produce giant’s Tennessee plant competes locally with Tyson Foods Inc. and General Mills Inc. for workers, and is short 180 employees. It cannot afford to alienate any would-be recruits. “We hold a job fair and 10 people show up," Mr. Taylor said. “Five people take the job and no one shows up on Monday."

The company’s sales surged 15% to a record $5 billion for its most recent fiscal year ended in June. Taylor Farms gained market share during the pandemic, the founder said, and is adding new production lines. Much of the demand comes from grocery stores and restaurants turning to pre-prepared products to address their own labor shortages, or schools with fewer cafeteria staff looking to outsource tasks such as slicing apples.

Because of the shortage of workers, operations are running less efficiently. Taylor Farms is sending out a small minority of orders only partially filled, and for the first time in its 26-year history, the company is turning down new business, Mr. Taylor said.

Several Taylor Farms employees said they hoped the company would mandate vaccination.

“I would feel more safe," said Maria Castro, a salad packager in Salinas. Ms. Castro, 30, said she was discouraged by the reluctance of some in her plant to be vaccinated, even after the virus hospitalized some co-workers.

David Uribe, 32, who works in the same plant, said he’s tried convincing hesitant co-workers, with little success. Many of them are younger and without families, he said.

“It is like talking to a wall," Mr. Uribe said. “They are so close-minded when it comes to the vaccine."

For his part, Mr. Taylor is having one-on-one conversations with his employees, starting with holdouts on his management team. He said his wife, herself a recent vaccination convert, talked the head of the deli division into getting the shot. Mr. Taylor said he is considering tying some year-end bonuses to vaccination status.

The company had recently begun to ease off safety measures like mask-wearing, physical barriers and social distancing in plants with higher vaccination rates, though executives said the rollback would pause as cases increase nationwide. The rate of Covid-related absences have begun creeping back up in some of the company’s plants in recent weeks, particularly in locations with lower rates of vaccination, executives said.

In Tennessee, Mr. Thure is hopeful that time is on the company’s side.

“At the end of the day," Mr. Thure said, “we have a business to run."

