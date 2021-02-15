The challenges of getting long-covid patients back to work

The challenges of getting long-covid patients back to work7 min read . 01:28 PM IST
- Some people have gone months without fully recovering from the virus—here’s how they’ve tried to manage their illness while doing their jobs
When Deborah Shaffer tried to return to work two weeks after her Covid-19 infection, she forgot which floor of the veteran’s hospital she worked on. It was one of the many strange expressions of the brain fog that has plagued the social worker in Wichita, Kan., ever since she contracted the virus last November.
Ms. Shaffer is a Covid long-hauler, someone who suffers from chronic symptoms for weeks or months after their initial infection. After her failed early attempts to return to the hospital, she hasn’t worked a full day since she got sick, and has no idea if or when she will go back in person.
