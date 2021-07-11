The dichotomy in India’s job market

The story of Gurugram-based techie Smita (she declined to divulge her last name) captures well how hot the tech job market is today. The 35-year-old techie returned to India with her techie husband from London this March. With a decade of work experience that had multiple gap years for personal reasons, she has always had a tough time explaining and finding a decent job. In March, when she began interviewing for jobs, she dreaded a repeat of the past. In fact, the first few job interviews went cold. “But something happened in the job market in April. It has been on fire," she says. Just as her husband, a chief experience officer (CXO), saw a sharp rise in attrition in his startup, Smita witnessed a surge in the number of job offers she was receiving.