The 'great resignation' started long ago
- The pandemic briefly halted, then accelerated, a trend that was already under way by 2000.
We’re in the midst of breath-catching revolutions in how America lives and works. Working from home, as an issue, is still shaking itself out, but its implications are huge. If an entire class of people who used to go to the office stay home, it will upend the commuter model on which modern cities are built, and on which they depend for revenue.