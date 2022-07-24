The ‘great resignation’ started long ago

Part of the overall story is the phrase that’s entered the language, “the Great Resignation," which started in the fall of 2020. Workers, especially but not only the young, began quitting their jobs in hope of better conditions or opportunities. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that more than 47 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs in 2021. Much of that was pandemic-related: Hiring was coming back, workers suddenly held the cards, a historic event was unfolding: Why not use it to re-evaluate your priorities? For some it has really worked out. Pew Research reported in March 2022: “Those who quit and are now employed elsewhere are more likely than not to say their current job has better pay, more opportunities for advancement and more work-life balance and flexibility."