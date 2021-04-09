The latest workplace perk: Cash bonuses for taking vacations
- Some companies are using drastic measures to push employees to use their time off that has accrued during the pandemic
Many bosses have pleaded with employees for months to use their vacation time. Now some are adding incentives to coax workers into using their bedrock benefit.
With time off piling up for many employees in the pandemic, companies are getting creative in their efforts to persuade people to disconnect. Some employers, like Google, are offering a bonus vacation day for those who book time off now. Others are adding all-company holidays to the schedule. Even more unconventional is the approach of accounting and consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers: It will pay people to sign off.
