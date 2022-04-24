The latest workplace perk for employees: Expanded fertility benefits

“In the five years before the pandemic, we saw a lot of interest but not a lot of buying," said Kate Ryder, chief executive officer of Maven Clinic, a family planning provider whose clients include Snap Inc., BuzzFeed Inc. and Boston Scientific Corp. The loss of valuable staff in the so-called “Great Resignation," the desire to provide more help to burnt-out parents, and the push to have more-inclusive workplaces all led companies to consider fertility benefits, she said. “Now everyone’s buying."