The lies we tell during job interviews
- Interviewers and candidates often end up in situations where they’re almost encouraged to lie—here’s what research says about how, why and how often it happens
Is a job interview really an exercise in deception? Career coaches and researchers who study falsehoods say yes.
It’s no wonder, really. Even as children we’re socialized to tell white lies about the gifts that Grandma brings or how dinner tastes. Job interviews are simply a high-stakes extension of that dynamic, says Robert Feldman, a professor of psychological and brain sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and author of the book “The Liar in Your Life."
