The office beckons, so does flex working

Indeed, while things may be looking very good today, they looked just as bleak a little over a year ago, when the second covid wave took hold in March/April 2021. Tenants left co-working centres or declined to pay rent; physical occupancy was down to nil and the force majeure clause were invoked in several cases. With work-from-home becoming the norm, it was widely anticipated that the nascent co-working business would be come crashing down. Akshita and Ankur Gupta, founders of ABL Workspaces, were on that terrifying roller-coaster ride. In a sense, their story epitomises what the industry has had to endure in the last couple of years.