The office is back. What if Covid has other plans?

The streaming giant has stopped short of mandating a return, even though Mr. Hastings’s views haven’t softened and he wishes people would come back, people close to him said. People who work with Mr. Hastings note that he doesn’t have an office and enjoys engaging face-to-face with his employees while roaming the company’s campuses in Los Gatos, Calif. and Los Angeles. But, like many other companies, Netflix is trying to strike a balance that respects the desires of managers and staffers who want to gather in person, while still being sensitive to people who are concerned about catching the virus or have come to expect more control over how, when and where their work gets done.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}