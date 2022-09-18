The performance review is back, as recession fears loom
- Many companies suspended reviews during Covid. Now they are paying renewed attention to worker performance—much to the chagrin of some employees
Executives at some major companies have delivered a clear message to managers this summer: Identify the underperformers and show them the exit.
Executives at some major companies have delivered a clear message to managers this summer: Identify the underperformers and show them the exit.
Companies took an approach of benign neglect to monitoring employee performance during Covid-19—such as dropping formal evaluations and goal-setting conversations. It hardly seemed fair, the thinking went, to grade someone who had to juggle work with increased responsibilities at home. Skipping reviews also gave managers time to devote to other crises, for instance, filling talent gaps as millions of U.S. workers jumped jobs.
Companies took an approach of benign neglect to monitoring employee performance during Covid-19—such as dropping formal evaluations and goal-setting conversations. It hardly seemed fair, the thinking went, to grade someone who had to juggle work with increased responsibilities at home. Skipping reviews also gave managers time to devote to other crises, for instance, filling talent gaps as millions of U.S. workers jumped jobs.
Now, many businesses are paying renewed attention to worker performance as they forecast tough economic times ahead. Meta Platforms Inc.’s head of remote presence and engineering, Maher Saba, instructed managers this summer to identify and report low performers and workers thought to be coasting within the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is preparing to lay off hundreds of staffers as soon as next week as part of the bank’s annual performance reviews. The bank had suspended performance reviews during the pandemic but reinstated the process this year following a slump in Wall Street deal-making activity.
Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichaisaid earlier this month he wanted to make the company “20% more productive," citing past decisions to merge overlapping product areas as an example of changes that could happen at Google, a division of Alphabet Inc. Mr. Pichai signaled a reset earlier in a July memo to staff, when he said Google would slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year.
Back to the standards
The return of the performance review is likely to be greeted with dismay by many workers (not to mention the many managers who hate giving them). The reviews have long struck fear into even the most productive employees, and after two years of remote work and pandemic stressors, many feel they have proved they can produce good work without the specter of an annual ranking looming. Reviews, many hoped, were a relic of an unenlightened past.
That turned out to be wishful thinking, as output has fallen even as labor costs have grown. Federal data show that nonfarm business-sector labor productivity—a measure of output divided by hours worked, tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics—decreased 4.1% in the second quarter of 2022, the most recent period for which data is available. Labor costs for the same period increased 10.2%.
The result, experts say, is that leaders are under pressure to show shareholders that they are bringing laggard employees to heel. Performance-management-software maker BambooHR says the number of employers signing up for its performance-management system jumped 30% in July from last summer. In 2021, nearly 61,000 performance reviews were performed on its platform, most of them toward the end of the year. So far in 2022, nearly 530,000 have been completed.
“Growth and development is something companies were eager to get back to," says Neel Gandhi, a McKinsey & Co. partner who focuses on human resources and talent strategy. “It’s their day-to-day business way of ensuring folks are working on the right things and delivering on goals they’ve set for themselves."
Finding a balance
Taking stock of employee performance doesn’t mean managers aren’t still empathetic to their workforce, much of which is still dealing with Covid disruptions, child-care strain and burnout, many executives say. But resuscitating reviews is a visible step for leaders who may be worried about turbulent times ahead.
The new chief executive of CarParts.com Inc., David Meniane, who took the job in April, has been telling employees in recent weeks that “winter is coming."
“We’re asking everyone to raise the bar and raise the performance standards," he says.
The company typically has one review annually, but it added a second, midyear review this summer as it rethinks its budgets for the current economic environment.
The additional “check-in," Mr. Meniane says, is meant to give managers a better sense of how employees are doing and to ensure that employees understand the company’s goals so they can give priority to the most-essential work.
In meetings, he has asked teams to group tasks into what he calls “rocks, pebbles and sand." Projects deemed “big rocks," he says, can continue; the “sand" can largely be ignored. Initiatives stopped or paused should be celebrated as successes in an era when companies have to be more disciplined, he adds.
“I don’t know if we’re in a recession or a transition," he says. “But I think the changes in the environment call for a new budget, new metrics and making sure we’re all aligned."
The shift may seem like a slap in the face to workers who feel they helped their employers persist through the pandemic. It may also raise questions about whether prepandemic performance-management systems can still be relevant in a changed work environment.
Amber Giese of Milwaukee has worked in organization development for a decade. Workers and many managers get frustrated with the structures of reviews, which can seem arbitrary or unfair at times, she says.
“As a manager, you’ve been encouraging the employee, telling the employee they’ve been doing a great job, giving them reasons why throughout the year, and then all of a sudden, you have to explain, like, ‘This is what I have to give you,’ " she says. “And you kind of have to justify it without putting it on the company."
As economic uncertainty deepens, so, too, do workers’ anxieties around reviews, Ms. Giese says, adding that people worry, “ ‘If I don’t exceed expectations—if that’s not my final rating—then my role is at risk.’ "
Mixed feelings
Even workers who find value in the review process say it can stir conflicting emotions. Tori Fosheim, who works for a science nonprofit in Washington, D.C., says performance reviews usually give her valuable insights. “I find it helpful to know where I’m at, how I am measuring up against the expectations for me," she says.
Yet the review process sparked new concerns and challenges in light of the continuing pandemic. During the self-evaluation that is part of her review, “I was comparing myself to who I was and what my work style and productivity was before the pandemic, and that kind of internal comparison made me a little harder on myself than I should have been," she says.
Rising inflation and recession fears also made her review nerve-racking, Dr. Fosheim says. Her employer doesn’t give cost-of-living increases, only annual merit-based raises determined by performance reviews.
“So I know that I have to do as well as possible on my performance review, so I can get the biggest raise that I possibly can—so that when my landlord raises the rent, I don’t have to move," she says.
Meanwhile, some experts caution that while reviews may be useful if the economy turns down, there is also a risk of leaning too heavily on them.
Without performance reviews, workers have little insight into how managers are making decisions about promotions, equity and pay, says Kim Scott, a former Google executive who taught on the faculty of Apple University and whose book “Radical Candor" advocates for direct communication at work.
But tying individual performance to a potential layoff is a mistake, Ms. Scott cautions. If the goal of tough talk from executives is to cut costs through natural attrition, it may backfire by lowering overall employee morale and pushing top performers to look elsewhere.
“People will leave, but not the people who should leave," Ms. Scott says. “You’re going to lose people who you would rather retain."
Time to experiment
For some companies, the broader return to performance reviews is a chance to try something new. The lack of a standard formal performance-management system for all staff members was one of the first things Treva Fairman noticed when she joined Ascend Behavior Partners, an autism-care provider, as chief operating officer late last year. Though managers provided some informal feedback, there wasn’t a formal evaluation process for the company’s nonclinical staff. This meant that employees were sometimes unsure about when raises were coming, and it was tougher for leaders to evaluate workers not only on performance but on how well they upheld company values.
In June, Ms. Fairman started a new system with an online assessment that takes managers about 10 minutes to complete, followed by brief one-on-one conversations with their direct reports. She recently sat down with her own boss, the CEO, for her review.
“He gave me some constructive feedback and had done his homework to figure out how to best deliver it to me, personally," she says. “It’s only going to make me better as a leader."
Human-resources software company Gusto is trying to measure an employee’s impact versus their output. Some engineers are prolific code writers, for example, while others dedicate themselves to improving processes, so the company developed a system aimed at evaluating each worker’s contribution more fairly. Managers at Gusto used to write free-form assessments of each worker—a time-consuming process that often produced dense essays with no clear feedback, says Eddie Kim, Gusto’s chief technology officer.
Mr. Kim says evaluating outcomes and impact has become essential to managing the company’s workforce of 2,400 as they keep working in a hybrid way, giving people less face time for feedback.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re seeing the person in the office or not," says Mr. Kim, a co-founder of the company. To demonstrate the importance of receiving feedback, Mr. Kim shared his recent review from executives with employees, with the positive parts redacted.
For instance, Mr. Kim says he has been told he avoids conflict at times, which makes some of his communication too vague to be useful—then he course-corrects by being too direct. He told employees to call him on it if they observe the pattern.
This spring, software-maker Adobe introduced a tool that lets its employees ask for instant feedback from anyone. Workers pressing for a promotion can send a digital questionnaire requesting guidance on how they can improve their standing, while managers who have brought an internal hire onto their team can view the feedback they have received from bosses in the past.
Adobe leadership found that anxiety before annual reviews could be so distracting for some of its employees and managers that trading the yearly ritual for shorter, quarterly performance conversations works better. More frequent check-ins address performance issues in a timely way, helping workers get back on track and identify where they could improve, letting Adobe more quickly develop its talent base. Annual merit increases, bonus payouts, promotions and promotion-related raises are tied to the year-round conversations.
“It can be daunting at first," says Arden Madsen, senior director of talent management at Adobe. “As you have these conversations more frequently, the anxiety going into it is mitigated. The surprises are mitigated."
Helina Nadew, a five-year Adobe employee, moved to a new role as an engineering program manager with the product team in May. She was able to bring up the possibility of making a career shift during quarterly performance conversations with her manager, who recommended that she shadow an executive on the product team, and her manager later helped her identify and pursue a new role.
“Over the course of a couple months, we were able to see what that looked like, what timeline felt comfortable," says Ms. Nadew, who added that having a specified time to talk about her future dispelled any discomfort around telling her boss that she wanted a change. “I felt supported."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text