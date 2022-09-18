The performance review is back, as recession fears loom

For some companies, the broader return to performance reviews is a chance to try something new. The lack of a standard formal performance-management system for all staff members was one of the first things Treva Fairman noticed when she joined Ascend Behavior Partners, an autism-care provider, as chief operating officer late last year. Though managers provided some informal feedback, there wasn’t a formal evaluation process for the company’s nonclinical staff. This meant that employees were sometimes unsure about when raises were coming, and it was tougher for leaders to evaluate workers not only on performance but on how well they upheld company values.