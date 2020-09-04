The pivot towards newer careers has begun

In a special series for Mint, marketing expert Santosh Desai, managing director and chief executive officer of Futurebrands Ltd, looks at the evolution of the new Indian consumer who is being shaped not just by the pandemic but also other changes around him. In his second column, Desai talks about people’s changing aspirations related to career and work.

A lot has changed in the arena of careers, the meaning and nature of work, and aspirations over the last few years. The covid crisis has accelerated many aspects of these changes and added some new dimensions. Taken together, the future of this space is likely to move in interesting new directions.

In a developing country, the engine that propels society is aspiration. The desire for upward mobility—economic and social—is what drives individuals towards new ideas and change. If in the past, aspirations in India were defined in narrow specific terms, today these are being defined much more broadly. The desire is to be more than one’s education and occupation. The improvement of the self is an ongoing project and has many dimensions to it. Beginning with shaping and sculpting the body, it embraces the development of personality, the honing of new skills and the nurturing of any in-born talent that an individual might have. Newer kinds of careers are increasingly being explored as the limits of more conventional options become more apparent. The digital is awash with self-help and career advice, and there is a great desire on the part of the young to try and maximize every bit of potential that they see in themselves.

There is also new-found confidence in the ability to learn on one’s own. This spans ages and life-stages. The ability to augment one’s skills by exploring different facets of knowledge digitally is beginning to find expression, particularly among those with restricted access to quality education as well as those uncomfortable with the teaching methods used by conventional education. This shift toward more fluid, inter-disciplinary and curiosity-led learning is likely to accelerate. The current mental model of education with its focus on rigidly divided subject streams and top-down dissemination of knowledge is likely to give way to a more flexible student-led model, where learning takes place in a much more individualized fashion.

When it comes to careers and work, there are several strands of change that can be expected. For a significant section of society, the need for stability and certainty will continue to act as primary motivators—the government will not lose its lustre any time soon. But simultaneously there is likely to be a much greater openness to careers considered unconventional. In particular, the desire to embrace occupations that combine one’s personal interest with one’s livelihood is likely to become even more attractive.

A move towards entrepreneurship is the other big shift that we are likely to see. The issues of employability that dog young graduates, along with the growing attractiveness of creating one’s own future on the strengths of one’s ideas, are likely to propel a desire to start off on one’s own. The enabling conditions, in terms of access to markets and funding, as well as exposure to a larger world, are falling in place, and this should act as a strong catalyst.

So, what can we expect in the post-covid world? While offices will not disappear, their role is likely to change. Instead of being a permanent place where we go routinely, it will morph into a more specialized hub for certain kind of activities. This has already been happening in certain sectors, but this phenomenon is likely to become the norm rather than the exception. Working from home will prod more people into exploring a wider cross-section of projects. The move away from an existence centred around going to the office, accompanied by a desire to explore different kind of work opportunities will have some interesting implications.

The post-covid future will see an unshackling of some pent-up needs as also a transformative change in the arena of education and work. The pandemic has been a shock to the system; in this arena, at least this is likely to trigger changes that have so far been slow in coming, but those that are vital to moving into the next stage of the future.

