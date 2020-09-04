The pivot towards newer careers has begun

In a developing country, the engine that propels society is aspiration. The desire for upward mobility—economic and social—is what drives individuals towards new ideas and change. If in the past, aspirations in India were defined in narrow specific terms, today these are being defined much more broadly. The desire is to be more than one’s education and occupation. The improvement of the self is an ongoing project and has many dimensions to it. Beginning with shaping and sculpting the body, it embraces the development of personality, the honing of new skills and the nurturing of any in-born talent that an individual might have. Newer kinds of careers are increasingly being explored as the limits of more conventional options become more apparent. The digital is awash with self-help and career advice, and there is a great desire on the part of the young to try and maximize every bit of potential that they see in themselves.