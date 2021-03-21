The plight of the remote workers who live alone
- Employees who live alone believe colleagues with families have received special attention during Covid-19. Managers should take some simple steps to fix that.
It is well known that the move to remote work has been hard on workers with families. Many employers have tried to address the problem with policies that ease caregivers’ burdens. Yet remote work imposes unique hardships for people who live alone, and employers have been far slower to recognize and address them.
Last year, we interviewed 35 men and women from a number of different countries who live alone, and asked them about their transition to working from home full time amid the pandemic.
