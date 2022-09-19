The price people with hard-to-pronounce names pay in the job market
A new study suggests that a tricky name can hurt someone’s chances of getting a callback
If you’re looking for a job, it helps to have a name that rolls off the tongue.
A recent working paper suggests that people with hard-to-pronounce names are about 10% less likely on average to land an academic job than those with easier-to-pronounce names. That’s because making just an extra bit of effort to figure out a tricky name can have an outsize impact on people’s decisions.
“If you have a difficult name, there’s a chance that it could hurt you on the job market because you may be overlooked," says Stephen Wu, a professor of economics at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., who co-wrote the study with Qi Ge, assistant professor of economics at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
The researchers analyzed two cohorts of about 1,500 economics Ph.D. candidates, collecting curriculum vitae from sources including professional websites. These candidates were looking for assistant-professor, government and private-sector jobs during the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 academic years.
Next, researchers used official departmental websites that list graduates’ placement histories, as well as personal websites and LinkedIn profiles to determine where or if the Ph.D. candidates landed their first job. Then the researchers compared how individuals with harder-to-pronounce names fared in the academic job market compared with their counterparts with easy-to-pronounce names, controlling for other variables such as home country, undergraduate and graduate degrees.
The researchers used three measures to determine what qualified as difficult to pronounce. First, they subjectively identified such names from the cohort list. Second, they timed how long it took research assistants to read and pronounce a name out loud before advancing to the next name online. The times ranged from about 1½ seconds to nearly 6 seconds, Dr. Wu says. And third, the researchers ranked the difficulty of names using a computer algorithm that took into account common combinations of English letters.
Overall, people with complex names had a 10% lower chance of getting an academic job—generally the most desirable for economics Ph.D. candidates—over the next year. But there was a big split within those results. For candidates from top-ranked doctoral programs, having a complex name only decreased their chance of placing in an academic job by 5%, but for those coming from lower-ranked Ph.D. programs, a complex name decreased their chance by 12%. In other words, the penalty is small for those coming from top programs, but it is large for those coming from lesser ranked programs, Dr. Wu says.
To study hard-to-pronounce names’ effects on job placement outside the academic world, the researchers analyzed publicly available data used in previous studies. The data didn’t specifically deal with complex names, but rather with overall racial bias. One earlier study found that people with distinctively Black names were much less likely to receive interview callbacks, compared with similar candidates with white-sounding names. The other study showed similar results for people with Indian, Pakistani or Chinese names.
Within those data sets, Dr. Wu and his co-author found that the bias against complex names still held true. Within minority groups, a difficult-to-pronounce name can reduce the likelihood of receiving a callback by 50%, relative to someone in that group with an easier name to pronounce, he says. So not only do those with complex names face racial bias to begin with, but a further bias because of their names.
One possible solution for reducing bias in academia and elsewhere could be to redact names on résumés so that candidates are being compared based on their qualifications, Dr. Wu says. At the very least, hiring managers should be aware of the biases. “Knowing it exists might help limit it," he says.