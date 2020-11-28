The resurrection of the office phone call

The resurrection of the office phone call5 min read . 10:23 AM IST
- The Covid pandemic has brought back an old mode of communication that millennial workers used to shun; a happy medium between Zoom calls and instant messages
Call it the Goldilocks theory of the pandemic workplace.
Nonstop Zooms and video meetings are too taxing. Emails and Slack hold companies together, but written text can never capture the nuance of human conversation. What’s the answer? The humble phone call.
