Why Indian nonprofits are losing talent10 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 01:27 AM IST
Organizations working at the intersection of technology and society face the challenge of talent attraction and attrition most severely.
Organizations working at the intersection of technology and society face the challenge of talent attraction and attrition most severely.
Prem Sameer seems like a regular guy, with an interest in football and technology. His desire to do something different in life led him to take up a job with a nonprofit. Things were hunky-dory for a bit.