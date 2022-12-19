Why Indian nonprofits are losing talent

Not all is doom and gloom, however. There are professionals who are upbeat about the talent flow into nonprofits. Praveen Khanghta, associate director at the Convergence Foundation (a grant-making incubator), has been in the sector for 11 years now. Is the sector able to show a career trajectory to new entrants? “My answer is a cautious yes. The opportunities in the impact sector have increased over the years. The work that consultants like E&Y do with the government, the various government fellowships, are all part of the broader impact sector."

