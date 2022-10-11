The two words that terrify junior employees5 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 06:44 PM IST
Curt notes sent by higher-ups wreck weekends and family time; ‘Until you’ve gotten that 10 pm ‘pls fix,’ you just don’t get it’
Picture this: It’s 9 p.m. and your workday is finally winding down. You, a professional in your 20s or 30s, haven’t heard from your manager in a few hours. Things are looking good as you start closing out dozens of tabs and spreadsheets, hoping to shut the laptop and take a few hours after dark for yourself. Suddenly, a ping.