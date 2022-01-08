These workers wanted to quit their jobs. They got promoted instead.

Many employees feel empowered to strike out in search of higher salaries and bigger roles, and they aren’t afraid to quit. In a recent Gallup poll of more than 14,000 U.S. workers, 48% said they were actively looking, up from 46% in 2019. Workers handed in a record number of resignations in November—many of them to take new jobs. Now, more firms are budgeting more money to pay raises in the hopes of keeping talent from walking out the door.